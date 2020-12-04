Digbeth canalside plans approved

ShedKM's masterplan for the canalside site

The masterplan, by architect ShedKM, will bring up to 2,000 new homes to the area including homes for sale, homes for rent and student accommodation.

Housing, offices, leisure and retail amenities will be linked by two acres of public realm, opening up 200 metres of previously inaccessible canal frontage.

The six-acre site, bordering the Grand Union Canal and close to the Duddeston Viaduct, is currently home to the West Midlands Travel central Birmingham bus garage, in the centre of the Digbeth regeneration arear. Hub’s proposals are the first in a series of large planning applications that are seeking permission within Digbeth.

Hub managing director Damien Sharkey said: “Digbeth is a historic neighbourhood with a long industrial heritage that is now fast emerging as one of the UK’s most creative and lively places. We have worked very closely with the local authority, local community and other stakeholders over the past two years to ensure that our plans fully support the area’s long-term evolution, and we are excited to be moving forward with our first project in Birmingham.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk