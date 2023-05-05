Directors return to McCarthy Stone

Brendon O’Neill (left) and Kim Caldwell

Brendon O’Neill has returned to McCarthy Stone as divisional managing director in charge of the company’s southern region. His appointment follows the promotion of former divisional managing director Shane Paull to chief operating officer last month.

Brendon was previously divisional managing director for McCarthy Stone’s southeast and has held similar roles at Barratt, Bovis and latterly Persimmon.

McCarthy Stone’s southern division is one of its four operating regions and covers the area from Hampshire across to Cornwall and South Wales. Brendon O’Neill will manage the division’s 14 open and selling sites and its 13 sites in development, along with buying 12 new sites a year. He joined the company on 17th April and reports to chief executive John Tonkiss.

Kim Caldwell is also returns to McCarthy Stone on 12th June as group sales & marketing director. She previously worked at McCarthy Stone between 2002 and 2018 across several roles, including marketing director and resales director. For the past five years she has been sales director at Bellway Homes. Kim Caldwell will report to the new chief operating officer, Shane Paull.

Chief executive John Tonkiss said: “It is great to secure the return of Kim and Brendon. They have a deep understanding of our business and the retirement community sector, and were both strong performers when they were with us before. They bring huge experience of the housebuilding sector and will help deliver our plans to grow our business back to building and selling more than 2,000 new properties a year.”

McCarthy Stone is currently selling across approximately 100 developments in England and Wales and completed 1,210 new units in its last financial year.

