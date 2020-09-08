Discussions under way for 55-storey Brisbane tower

It has entered negotiations with the government of Queensland to build the office tower above a rail station, as part of the Brisbane Live precinct.

The tower would house Griffith University lecture theatres, student accommodation and spaces for study and work. It estimated to cost about AU$280m to construct. It would become the new hub for the university’s business, law and IT schools and would take up the majority of the tower from levels 15 to 55.

The tower would be built above the Cross River Rail underground as well as surface rail and the new underground Brisbane Metro and Northern Busway.

The Brisbane Live precinct was first mooted back in May 2016. From the outset, there was a plan for it to include an educational facility.

According to Griffith University’s strategic plan for 2020-2025, the ground floor will include space to draw in and engage the general public in areas including arts, public debate, scientific developments and community services.

Demolition of the old Roma Street Transit Centre is nearing completion with tunnelling works for Cross River Rail now well under way.

