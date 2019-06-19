Distributor teams up with charity for African water projects

The company has launched the Brymec Foundation to support its charitable efforts with organisations including Fields of Life, which works to bring clean water to communities in Uganda and other areas of East Africa.

The foundation’s primary focus is to raise money for the building of wells to provide a sustainable source of clean water for people who may otherwises have to walk for miles each day to a contaminated water source. Brymec’s contributions have already resulted in the drilling of one well.

Fields of Life collaborates with local communities in East Africa to provide education, clean water, health promotion and other community-based projects. Its in-country specialist team drill the wells to provide key clean water sources for communities.

Director of Brymec, Luke Reiner, said: “We launched the Brymec Foundation and partnered with Fields of Life as we share similar values, and we wanted to do something that would provide worthwhile support for those in need. We are hoping to visit Uganda as our second well is being drilled. To experience the team breaking water and to experience the local community’s reactions and what it means to them would be amazing. We are also hoping for the chance to visit our first well and witness the impact it has had on the community there.”

Head of development and fundraising at Fields of Life GB, Debbie Cameron, said: “The lack of available clean water in East Africa is deeply concerning and it’s hard to believe that in 2019, 844 million people still don’t have access to clean water – that’s approximately one ninth of the world’s population. We are so happy to be partnering with Brymec, and to launch the foundation to further help those in need. It is greatly appreciated.”

Fields of Life is a registered charity in the UK, Uganda, Ireland and USA. Since the inception of the organisation in Ireland in 1993, Fields of Life has built a total of 750 boreholes in some of the remotest parts of Uganda and South Sudan. The wells drilled are typically 50m to 100m deep and can provide more than 300 people with clean, safe water every day.