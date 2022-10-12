Dodgy cradle endangered Bermondsey workers

Shiva Ltd, a property investment company, was using a site-made cradle during the renovation of the five-story building on Bermondsey Street in the southeast of the capital.

Cradles are often used as temporary suspended work access platforms in the construction industry. They are normally suspended from cables and raised and lowered by winches. But this one was deemed too rough and ready

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that on and before 26th February 2019, the company put operatives at risk of falling from height while refurbishing the front façade of the building.

Despite being served with a prohibition notice by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), Shiva made things worse by continuing the work the following day.

An investigation by the HSE found that workers were at significant risk of falling from height by manually lifting the cradle from the open edge of the roof and working from height near unprotected openings. The work was also not appropriately supervised. In addition, the company obstructed justice by refusing to allow the HSE inspector access to the site.

On 10th October Shiva Ltd of Lincoln Tower, Westminster Bridge Road, London pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, and breaching a prohibition notice. It was fined £46,000 and ordered to pay costs of £24,688.10.

HSE inspector Sharon Boyd said after the hearing: “Inspectors will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against dutyholders who fall below the required standards and put lives at risk.

“Working at height remains one of the biggest causes of fatalities and major injuries. In 2021/22, falls from height accounted for 29 fatal injuries in the workplace.”

