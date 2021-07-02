Doka gets a new CEO

New Doka CEO Robert Hauser

Robert Hauser, who joined the company in 2018, took over as chairman of the executive board yesterday (1st July). He had been the board member responsible for the Middle East & Africa and East Asia & Pacific regions since last year.

Prior to joining Doka, Hauser, was employed by Bilfinger SE as a division head, where his responsibilities included the scaffolding division.

Before that, he spent over 11 years at Peri, where he had gained extensive experience in the formwork business in various roles. His remit included responsibilities at the corporate headquarters, such as setting up and managing in-house consulting services, as well as managing the controlling and IT departments. He was also responsible for sales activities in direct contact with the customers, for example through regional management of the Middle East & Africa region and of Southern & Western Europe and the management of the Canadian branch. Hauser spent a total of twelve years with Peri. Prior to that, he worked for five years at an international management consultancy.

His strategic emphasis and focus at Doka will include internationalisation and growth, on the one hand, and innovation leadership, digitalisation and talent management, on the other. “Our customers’ satisfaction is our top priority,” he said. He added that he intends to move the company even closer to the market and to accelerate digitalisation in the sense of intelligent methods and efficient processes.

Hauser is 51 years old, married and the father of two sons. He studied physics in Heidelberg and Munich, completed an MBA in the USA and has moved from Dubai to Vienna with his family for the new position. He takes over from current CEO Harald Ziebula, who is retiring from Doka after 21 years.

