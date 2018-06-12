Domino's Pizza gets into pothole repair

The pizza giant reckons that cracks, bumps, potholes and other road conditions can put good pizzas at risk after they leave the store. Just in case you’re not convinced, the initiative’s website includes videos showing what happens inside the box as the delivery vehicle goes over a severe pothole.

Customers interested in nominating their town for a paving grant from Domino's can enter the zip code at the Paving for Pizza website. If their town is selected, the customer will be notified and the city will receive funds to help repair roads “so pizzas make it home safely”.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?” said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA. “We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal. Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."

Prior to launching the nationwide campaign, Domino's had already worked on a pilot scheme alongside four municipalities to help repair roads that directly affect their customers. The four were Bartonville in Texas; Milford in Delaware; Athens in Georgia and Burbank in California.