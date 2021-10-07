Domis confirmed for Anchorage Gateway

Aerial view of the planned tower block

Domis Construction has been attached to the 29-storey Anchorage Gateway project for nearly a year but could only be confirmed once developer Cole Waterhouse secured development funding.

This has now been secured, with backing from Taurus Investment of the USA and its UK partner Rowan Asset Management.

The £75m construction contract follows Domis’ completion earlier this year of No1 Old Trafford, Cole Waterhouse’s 354-flat scheme near Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

Ground works and piling are under way at Anchorage Quay and practical completion is expected to be December 2023.

Designed by Chapman Taylor architects, the 250,640 sq ft, L-shaped residential building comprises 29 storeys, across ground, mezzanine and 27 levels of residential accommodation which will offer 290 one, two and three-bedroom homes. At ground level the building will offer 4,000 sq ft of commercial space and areas of public realm.

The delivery team includes architect Jon Matthews Architects, structural engineer Renaissance Engineers, M&E contractor Novo and, project manager/quantity surveyor Henry Riley.

Domis Construction director Kingsley Thornton said: “After a successful partnership with Cole Waterhouse on No1 Old Trafford, we were eager to see the continued relationship prosper and Anchorage Gateway presented an opportunity for our teams to work together on another flagship development. We have collaborated well through the design stage and are pleased to be on site now with the enabling package. As with No.1 Old Trafford, delivery and budget is at the forefront of the agenda and we’ll continue to work with Cole Waterhouse to complete another successful project.”

Cole Waterhouse chief executive Damian Flood said of Domis: “The team did a superb job on No1 Old Trafford bringing the building to practical completion three months early despite all the issues caused by the pandemic.”

