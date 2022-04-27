Donaldson launches online roof truss service

Donaldson Direct promises direct delivery of roof trusses to customers within a 100-mile radius of Welwyn Garden City

Users input their truss requirements via an instant quote function on the website. The Donaldson Direct team then confirms requirements via telephone within 24 hours and issues drawings for the truss designs. Following approval, confirmation of dimensions and agreement of payment terms, trusses are delivered direct to site within five working days.

Donaldson Direct is the newest part of the Donaldson Group, a sixth-generation family business in timber importing, distribution and engineering. Last year it acquired Stewart Milne Timber Systems.

Managing director Luke Roberts said: “Timber roof trusses are the most widely used roofing solution – they are sustainable, simple to erect and offer a flexible solution to a wide range of roofing projects such as new builds, extensions, and residential developments. At Donaldson Direct, we understand that sometimes you just need a price without having to wait for someone to call you back. With this new service you can get an instant online quote any time, day or night. We also understand that you don’t always have the luxury of being able to access lots of storage space so you can’t order materials too far in advance. Equally, you don’t want to put your project on hold waiting for key items to arrive on site.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk