Door manufacturer plans expansion

The specialist manufacturer of fire rated, acoustic and PAS 24 security doors and doorsets, currently employs 114 people, and is expanding its manufacturing operation into a second building, adding 1,277 m2 to its existing 4,134 m2 capability. It is designed to support strategic growth and will further improve manufacturing efficiencies and customers’ experience.

The investment has been announced following the company’s recent acquisition by Sentry Doors Limited. The two companies’ product ranges are complementary and have minimal overlap in the industry sectors they serve. The partnership will provide both businesses with opportunities for further innovation and growth.

Managing director Steve Horner said: “This strategic acquisition along with our 100th anniversary will mean that 2023 will be a very big year for us.

“We wanted to do something that marked this achievement but also put a marker in the sand about where we are going and our intention to become the UK’s leader in timber fire safety and security doorsets.

“We are committed to the West Midlands area and will create 10 more jobs next year alone. The new facility will mean more new machinery, processes, and infrastructure to support our growth ambitions. We are very proud of our 100-year heritage and industry experience but are also looking ahead to ensure we remain competitive, customer-focused, and innovative.”

Born from a family-owned business, E&SW Knowles’ products are used in the education, healthcare, leisure, commercial and social housing sectors, complying with the latest standards, building regulations and sustainability demands.

Sentry Doors is a specialist manufacturer of bespoke, fully certified timber fire and security entrance doors for the social housing, public sector residential markets and the supplier of choice for local authority, housing associations and their contractors.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk