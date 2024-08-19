Doors close for gender campaigners

Women into Construction, an independent not-for-profit organisation, ceased trading on 15th August 2024.

“Financially, WiC has suffered a difficult trading year due to a challenging climate for both the charitable and construction sectors,” the organisation said in its closing statement. “The company has worked tirelessly to find solutions to these challenges. However, despite our best efforts, we have concluded that our business model is no longer viable.”

CBW Recovery has been appointed to manage the closure of the organisation.

Jon Howlin, chief executive of The Skills Centre, paid tribute to the achievements of the organisation under managing director Kath Moore.

He said: “Kath Moore MBE and her team have made a tremendous impact on our industry, supporting thousands of women and helping to break down barriers in construction.

“At The Skills Centre, we've been proud to collaborate with Women into Construction on several programmes, helping many women start their careers in this field. Their closure is a significant loss but it also reminds us of the importance of the work that still needs to be done.

“The numbers — 4,700 women supported, 1,300 placed in employment—are a testament to the change that can happen when we work together. But this journey isn’t over. We now have to think about how we can build on what’s been achieved and ensure that the momentum isn’t lost.

“This is a time for all of us in the industry to come together, to keep pushing for diversity, and to make sure the progress we’ve seen continues. We’re committed to this at The Skills Centre, and we know that with the support and collaboration of our industry, we can keep moving forward."

The Home Builders Federation will continue to offer its Women into Home Building programme.

