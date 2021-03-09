Doosan develops see-through shovel bucket

Doosan Infracore has introduced the ‘transparent bucket’ that allows drivers to see blind spots in front of the bucket on the machine. This is what the driver sees on his monitor

Doosan uses cameras to relay images into the driver’s cab of whatever is in front of the shovel bucket, eliminating a hazardous blind spot.

Doosan Infracore says that it is the first company in the world to develop and apply a front projection function with the transparent bucket for construction machines and has applied for patents in Korea, North America, Europe and China.

The system records images in front of a wheeled loader with top and bottom front-loaded cameras. It shows the combined images on the cab monitor in real time using a curved projection method.

Doosan also suggests that there may be productivity benefits as well as safety benefits, if the driver can see what he or she is loading or unloading.

Doosan also has an around view monitor (AVM) system, relying 360-degree images around the machine and a rear warning system using ultrasonic sensors.

A Doosan Infracore spokesperson said: “As machinery and site safety standards continue to be significantly raised around the world, advanced safety systems have become a key factor in selecting equipment. We plan to continue developing safety features that can protect drivers and other workers on site, and we aim to be at the forefront in creating construction sites that are safer and accident-free.”

While the bucket hides a pedestrian from view, they can be seen on the monitor in the cab

