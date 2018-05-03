News » Plant » Doosan offers Trimble Ready diggers » published 3 May 2018
Doosan offers Trimble Ready diggers
With demand for grade control systems on the rise, Doosan Construction Equipment is collaborating with Trimble to introduce a Trimble Ready factory option for Doosan excavator buyers.
The Trimble Ready option will be available direct from the factory through Doosan Smart Solutions for use with Trimble GCS900 2D and 3D grade control systems.
The Trimble GCS900 grade control system gives operators access to design surfaces, grades and alignments on a display inside the excavator cab. The system uses GNSS, GPS, laser, sonic or total station technology to position the blade or bucket in real time, reducing material overages and improving efficiency.
The collaboration between Doosan and Trimble means that customers across Europe will be able to order Trimble Ready excavators for faster and easier installation of Trimble GCS900 components. Actual Trimble control boxes are not included and must be purchased directly from Trimble Sitech dealers.
This article was published on 3 May 2018 (last updated on 3 May 2018).