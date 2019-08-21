Doosan updates its 30-tonner

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the DX300LC-7 excavator is powered by the latest generation Doosan DL08 diesel engine, providing 202 kW of power at 1800 rpm.

The DL08 engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, Doosan says, increasing the temperature of the process and reducing the amount of particulates produced. This is combined with DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions.

With this technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been reduced, with no action required until the machine has operated for 8,000 hours.

Other enhancements over the previous Stage IV version include a new 8-inch touch-enabled colour LCD gauge panel and a stereo system integrated in the gauge panel.

As standard, 360° cameras provide full visibility around the excavator and allow the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. The camera array comprises a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel.

