Double-digit growth for Northern Ireland

Aecom Northern Ireland director Jody Wilkinson

Analysis by Aecom suggests that recent growth in Northern Ireland’s construction sector is set to continue.

“Northern Ireland has shown remarkable resilience and growth, outperforming all other UK regions with a 10.5% increase in annual construction output,” said Aecom’s Northern Ireland director, Jody Wilkinson. “This trend looks set to continue in the coming year, as Northern Ireland breaks free from its short-term economic mindset. With longer-term comprehensive spending plans on the horizon, the construction sector is kicking off 2025 in a stronger, more stable position than a year ago. With projects in Northern Ireland being integrated into all-island programmes of long-term work, there is the potential for a more joined-up approach to infrastructure planning and delivery.”

Aecom’s Ireland Annual Review 2025 reveals a 10.5% annual rise in construction output in Northern Ireland between April 2023 and April 2024, driven by a 6.3% increase in new work and a 17.7% surge in repair and maintenance year on year. Tender price inflation stabilised at 1.8% in 2024, following two years of unusually high rates, with a predicted rise to 2.5% in 2025, aligning with broader economic trends.

Export strengths also stood out, with Northern Ireland continuing its long-standing capabilities in docks-based physical exports. Strong performance in plant, machinery, and vehicle production reflects the region’s ability to adapt to global decarbonisation demands.

Tourism potential remains significant too, with cross-border tourism between the Republic of Ireland and the North more than tripling over the past decade, presenting considerable opportunities for collaboration and economic growth.

Dampening the good news was a 5% decline in house-building in 2024. While the housing slowdown in mainland Britain has been attributed to economic circumstances, in Northern Ireland it is down to ageing drainage and wastewater infrastructure presenting a bottleneck for house-building, Aecom says. It says that targeted investment here could unlock significant market potential.

“Infrastructure needs champions – political and otherwise – to drive a joined-up approach,” Wilkinson continued. “Northern Ireland has proven its resilience. Now it’s time to take that forward-thinking attitude and embed it in our planning and delivery to ensure a prosperous, sustainable future.”

