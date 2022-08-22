Dounreay opens talks on £90m decommissioning works

A prior information notice reveals that DRSL is seeking views from potential contractors on next steps for its shaft and silo decommissioning project at the nuclear installation at Dounreay.

DSRL is the organisation responsible for the clean-up and decommissioning of the Dounreay fast breeder reactor research site on the north coast of Scotland. The 65-metre deep shaft is said to be the deepest nuclear waste storage area of its kind in the world.

DRSL is considering procuring a construction partner to construct headwork facilities required for the shaft and silo, coordinate the installation and commissioning of additional equipment and systems that have been/are being procured separately, and be responsible for the M&E of the shaft and silo headwork.

It is also looking to appoint a delivery partner organisation to provide project management, construction management, project controls, commercial and contract management services to the project.

The PIN says: “In advance of a potential procurement process, DSRL wishes to engage in a preliminary market consultation with interested parties to obtain their views on how the commercial agreements might be structured to ensure that they are attractive, viable and will deliver value for money.”

The new facilities, designed by consulting engineer Sanderson Watts Associates, will comprise reinforced concrete process cells and steel frame overbuilding’s straddling the existing shaft and silo structures.

