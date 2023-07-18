Downing orders bathroom pods for Square Gardens

Bathrooms in production at Offsite Solutions

The order is for Square Gardens, a £400m co-living scheme in Manchester developed and built by Downing, which will offer flats to rent.

Offsite Solutions has worked on more than 20 Downing projects since 2013, involving the manufacture of nearly 10,000 pods to date in contracts collectively worth more than £23m.

Square Gardens is the first application of Offsite Solutions’ new large format tile-effect finish for its glass reinforced plastic (GRP) bathroom pods.

Offsite Solutions is manufacturing 1,487 shower rooms and ensuite bathrooms for towers A and B and block D up to the 17th storey. All the pods will be supplied floorless to minimise floor build-up.

All pods are fitted out in the factory with a mirrored wall cabinet, bar tower rail, LED lighting, wall hung toilet and wall-mounted hand basin.

Downing operations director Andy Thomas said: “Manufacturing bathrooms offsite gives us a huge benefit in terms of programme, reduction of waste on site and certainty in quality. Our demand for pods is pretty high once the internal fitout process starts on site, so keeping up with our programme is absolutely critical for Downing.”

He added: “Pod technology continues to advance. At Square Gardens we are utilising new higher specification GRP finishes and floorless pods. We are happy with the level of quality and finish that Offsite Solutions achieves with its bathroom pods for Downing and have a good relationship with their organisation at every level.”

Offsite Solutions managing director James Stephens said: “Downing is one of our longest standing clients. We have provided GRP bathroom pods that have been rolled out on multiple student living schemes developed by Downing across the UK for more than 10 years.

“Over the life of GRP pods, we estimate that the operating cost saving is at least 90% more than in-situ bathroom construction.”

