Downing plans Brighton student rooms

Downing plans to build student accommodation next to the Amex football stadium

Downing has acquired the former Bennett’s field car park by the Amex Stadium in Brighton, following its planning application at the end of last year.

In the last two months, Downing has spent £50m on acquiring four UK sites – in Bristol, Newcastle, North Acton and now Brighton.

The Brighton site will have 555 student rooms, comprised of 130 self-contained studio apartments, 397 student cluster rooms, 18 accessible studios and 10 cluster rooms.

Paul Houghton, Director at Downing said: “Off the back of our other latest acquisition in Bristol, we are enjoying a strong start to 2024. Downing is committed to providing high-quality and modern accommodation that supports the needs of students, and we want to increase our footprint right across the length of the country.

“We are proud of our strong track record in creating vibrant and sustainable communities that allow students to thrive, with Brighton set to be no exception.”

