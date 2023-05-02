Downing plans more Acton towers

Downing wants to build two towers on the site of the existing Holiday Inn Express

George Downing Construction wants to build a 35-storey and a 17-storey block on the site of the existing Holiday Inn Express in North Acton, between the A40 Westway and the Old Oak Common railway sidings.

The taller tower would have a mix of studios and shared apartments to house 699 students. It will have a rainscreen façade system comprising a mixture of solid anodised aluminium, perforated anodised aluminium and clear glazed panels.

The other tower, to the west of the site, would have 91 build-to-rent (BTR) flats, with 35% designated as affordable. Its terracotta rainscreen system would be interspersed with clear glazed and perforated anodised aluminium panels.

The two proposed towers will be linked by a unified four-storey podium. Both towers have been designed to a BREEAM Excellent standard.

Downing director Paul Houghton said the developer/builder had good relations with the local planning authorities, Ealing Council and the Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation, having previously built The Lyra and The Holbrook student accommodation blocks in North Acton.

“We are proud of the part we have played in working with the council to shape North Acton to become the place it is today,” he said. “Our proposals, if approved, will see us deliver our third purpose-built student accommodation development in the area. We pride ourselves on helping to transform places by creating high quality spaces that enhance the local community and bring together the neighbourhood.”

