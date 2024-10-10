  1. Instagram
Thu October 10 2024

Downing plans Wandsworth PBSA towers

1 hour Developer Downing has submitted plans for a student accommodation and commercial development in Wandsworth, south London.

The student blocks planned for Wandsworth, alongside the South Circular
Downing is looking to transform a 5,739 sqm brownfield site at 2 Armoury Way SW18 into a student living space, comprising two 10-storey towers with capacity to house up to 434 students.

Under the terms of the agreement, 35% of the accommodation will be offered at affordable rates, while 51% of the rooms will be allocated to a university under a nomination agreement.

The purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) will comprise 258 student beds in Block A and 176 in Block B, as well as nine new commercial units for businesses and more than 12,000 sqft of new Class E light industrial space.

The location, on the South Circular, is part of the ‘Gasholder Site, Armoury Way’ area, a key component of Wandsworth’s recently adopted local plan, which has been designated for mixed-use redevelopment.

