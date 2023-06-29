Downing turns to sensor tech for ‘healthy, happy tenants’

Utopi sensors

The Utopi technology, which has also been adopted by Moda Living, is like a smart meter on steroids. It monitors not just monitor energy usage, but also air quality and noise.

Landlord and tenants alike can see the data on their own dashboard app. Residents can check their 'wellness score'.

According to the publicity, “Utopi uses smart technology to collect live data from occupied buildings, providing real-time, tangible and contextualised data that allows developers and tenants to act and move towards the decarbonisation of the property industry. It is projected that Utopi has the capability to reduce emissions by 20-30% in the developments it is installed.”

The system allows residents to compete over who uses the least energy, with potential rewards for the ‘winners’.

The principle is similar to showing motorists their fuel consumption while they are driving to encourage behaviour modification. Except the difference with Utopi is that someone is watching – be it big brother, the man or Black Mirror screenwriters.

According to the tech developer: “The modern tenant is climate aware and the Utopi resident app is the key to engaging with your communities. Reducing consumption, carbon, costs and allowing them to play their part in solving the climate crisis.”

It asserts: “An improved living experience creates happy and healthy communities.”

Downing has agreed to put these sensors in all 1,772 apartments, as well as in communal spaces and commercial units at its £400m Manchester Square Gardens development as well as in The Mont in Edinburgh and Vega in London Vauxhall as a first phase roll-out.

“Installing Utopi is the next step in our journey, as we are giving our environmentally-conscious tenants the opportunity to join the Downing team to make our developments as sustainable as possible – through operation as well as construction,” said Downing director Bay Downing, youngest son of the boss, Liverpool property magnate George Downing.

