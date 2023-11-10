Downing's Falmer plans earn approval

Downing's planned PBSA scheme near Brighton

Lewes District Council has approved Downing’s proposal for a 555-bedroom student accommodation development in Falmer, midway between Lewes and Brighton.

The new development will comprise two six-storey linear wings with an interlocking two-storey central social hub.

The accommodation will be split into 130 self-contained studio apartments, 397 student cluster rooms, 18 accessible studios and 10 accessible cluster rooms.

It will be built on the site of the former Bennett’s field car park next to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium, in the vicinity of both the University of Sussex and the University of Brighton. It has been designed to meet BREEAM Excellent standard.

Downing associate projects director Martin Fenlon said: "Like many parts of the UK, there is significant demand for high-quality purpose-built student accommodation in Brighton. We are delighted that planning has been granted for this new development, that will see the delivery of 555 beds across two interlocking linear buildings with a central social hub. This will not only relieve pressure on the existing stock of student accommodation but housing provision in the surrounding areas."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk