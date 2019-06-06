Dragados JV picked for further Texas highway scheme

Texas Department of Transportation has appointed the team to carry out the design, construction and maintenance of the I2 and I69C interchange project, worth €282m (£222m) over a 15-year period.

The project in Hidalgo County consists of the construction of four direct double-lane connectors between the I2 and I69C interstate highways. Work includes the demolition of four existing single-lane connectors and construction of new roads, ramps and approaches, which are designed to offer both additional capacity and operational improvements. The team will also carry out full reconstruction of the I2 main lanes in this area, expanding them from six to eight.