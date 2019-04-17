Dragados picked for third Florida highway contract

Prince Contracting has received a notice of intent to award the €128m (£110m) contract for Phase 3B-2 of the I-95 in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The contract will be the third consecutive segment on I-95 that Prince has been awarded, bringing the total value to €366m.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is implementing the 29-mile third phase of the I-95 Express Lanes project. Aims of the scheme include relieving congestion, providing additional travel options, enhancing transit services, accommodate future growth and improving emergency evacuation. The I-95 Express is part of a regional network of express lanes designed to provide a reliable transportation alternative to drivers travelling throughout South Florida.

It has nearly completed work on segment 3A-2 and has started construction on segment 3B-1. In addition, Prince is currently constructing the SR 821 widening project in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, worth €128m.

Dragados, itself a subsidiary of ACS Group, acquired Prince Contracting in 2014. Prince specialises in Design-Build and Bid-Build transportation projects across Florida and the Southeast.