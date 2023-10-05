Dressed to impress

Kelly Cartwright, glammed up safely

Kelly Cartwright, a Norwich-based construction recruitment consultant, commissioned a hi-vis gown for a National Federation of Builders’ awards event for women in construction.

The neon orange dress was specially made for the event by dressmaker Hannah Wilde from six extra-large hi-vis vests.

“This dress is my armour,” said 31-year-old Kelly Cartwright. “I asked Hannah to make it because I wanted to feel strong and confident at this year’s ceremony.

“I feel most comfortable out on a building site, wearing my PPE. I don’t feel that way in a ballgown at an awards ceremony. You can only be comfortable when you wear something that truly resonates with who you are, so I’ve often joked about going to an event in my PPE.”

