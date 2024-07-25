Drone footage reveals NRC progress

The National Rehabilitation Centre is a year away from completion

The 70-bed purpose-built rehabilitation centre is expected to transform rehabilitation treatment in the UK.

The £105m National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) is being built by Integrated Health Projects (IHP), a joint venture of Vinci Building and Sir Robert McAlpine, on the Stanford Hall Rehabilitation Estate near Loughborough, alongside the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre that opened in 2018. The two centres of excellence are together expected to drive up rehabilitation standards both nationally and internationally.

The civil facility combines NHS care with research and innovation from the University of Nottingham and Loughborough University.

Drone footage shows progress on the project, with black cladding in place and windows installed. Inside the building, cables and pipes continue to be threaded along corridors and into rooms, and lightweight steel frame partitions denote where the internal walls will soon be constructed.

The footage shows the five main pavilions on the ground floor – facilities management, the café and staff area, the innovation and education pavilion, patient zone and research & innovation pavilion, and the main gym, therapy and treatment spaces.

