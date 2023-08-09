  1. Instagram
Thu August 10 2023

Dublin hotel contract for Gilbert-Ash

20 hours Gilbert-Ash has been appointed main contractor for a Dublin hotel project.

How the CitizenM Dublin St Patrick&rsquo;s hotel might look
How the CitizenM Dublin St Patrick’s hotel might look

Molyneux House on Bride Street is set to become CitizenM Dublin St Patrick’s, Ireland’s first CitizenM hotel.

Molyneux House was once a Huguenot chapel in the 18th century, later becoming a bird market and then the offices of architect Sam Stephenson.

The façade of the building, remodelled by Stephenson, is set to be retained as Gilbert-Ash transforms the site into a 245-room, nine-storey hotel.

The project, designed by CitizenM’s Dutch architect of choice Concrete Amsterdam, starts this month with completion set for early 2025.

This will be Gilbert-Ash’s second project with CitizenM, having last year completed the fully modular construction of its London Victoria Station hotel.

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “CitizenM is known for disrupting the traditional hotel model with a real focus on lifestyle, guest-centric technology, efficiency, value and genuinely great customer service.

“Gilbert-Ash takes on a lot of niche projects which require innovation to succeed, and we share a lot of the same values as CitizenM. Therefore, we feel there is a real synergy between our companies.”



