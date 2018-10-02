Dudley College embraces IPI contract model

Dudley Advance II construction training centre was also built using the integrated project insurance model

The college has assembled an alliance partnership comprising contractor Speller Metcalfe, Derry Building Services, Fulcro, Cullinan Studio Architects, Cundall and GCA Consulting to deliver the scheme.

The £26m Institute of Transformational Technologies (IoTT) aims to reverse the economic decline of the region through an industry-led collaboration between employers and education providers. Courses will provide level 4 training in technical sectors that currently suffer from high skills shortages, including higher-level degree apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing, modern construction methodologies and medical engineering.

The project team was confirmed after the College’s bid to re-develop a plot of land close to Dudley town centre was given initial approval by the Department for Education.

The Institute of Transformational Technologies will be Dudley College’s second project to be delivered using the IPI approach, which was one of the preferred alternative procurement models outlined in the Government Construction Strategy 2011-2015. The first was the £12m Dudley Advance II construction training centre in 2017.

IPI involves a collaborative working contract that sees all members of the integrated project team selected at the project’s inception to form an interdisciplinary ‘alliance board’ that are insured together under a single loss-based insurance product. The model supports innovation by binding the team around cost, time and quality. The idea is that it promotes a culture of mutual trust, no blame/no claim and decisions being made on the basis of what is best for the project.

The whole scheme will be facilitated by procurement consultant IPInitiatives, which developed and own the Integrated Project Insurance product.