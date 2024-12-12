Dudleys supports care home developer

CGI of an LNT care home development

LNT Construction is a part of Leeds-based LNT Care Developments, which is currently the UK’s largest developer of care homes, turning over more than £200m a year.

Over the past 30 years, LNT (named after founder/owner Lawrence Neil Tomlinson) has developed more than 230 sites with a built value exceeding £3.7bn, providing more than 15,000 beds to date. According to its website it currently has 20 live projects across England.

Dudleys, which is also based in Leeds, is advising LNT on six new 66-bed care home projects to support the planning and construction processes. These include projects in Coalville, Colchester, Diss, Gloucester, Ross-on-Wye and Shrewsbury.

LNT approached Dudleys Consulting Engineers to assist in the drainage design to achieve planning consent and highway alterations obtaining technical approval for S278 agreements.

Chris Brady, technical director leading Dudleys’ Manchester office, said: “Timescales have been very tight for most of the projects but our team has been very efficient in working with various drainage, highways and lead local flood authorities in each geographical location. Different planning policy requirements were also a key consideration and working within the policy framework of each area requires in-depth knowledge and experience of the technical challenges to be overcome. We have also assisted in designing off-site S278 highways works and off-site drainage outfall solutions, negotiating with highway and drainage authorities during the process.

