Dunblane gathering for plant women

Regan Falconer, plant operator with GFSS Ltd in Inverness, already has a ticket for the event

The Women in Plant event takes place on October 4th at the Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane, near Stirling.

The event is designed to provide a forum where female plant operators and mechanics can highlight the issues and challenges facing new entrants to the industry.

A driving force behind the event is Amy Monaghan, a director of the family business Arvill Plant & Tool Hire in Airdrie.

“I’m looking forward to seeing so many of our talented female plant operators and mechanics in the same room,” she said. “I know first-hand the opportunities that are out there and the need to make it easier for women to succeed in this industry. It should be a good session with lots of frank discussion.”

Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA) president Callum Mackintosh said: “I'm proud that we have a date for our first gathering of women in plant. Our industry needs more talent and more women, but to make that happen we need to hear from the women in our industry who are already blazing a trail to understand how we can shape the future of the Scottish plant industry to make it more inclusive and where women can forge successful careers.

“I’m delighted that the event is filling up fast, and I am calling on all women from all plant related roles to join us for an afternoon of discussion, debate and hopefully plenty of fun as well.”

Entry is free but seats are limited so registration is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-in-plant-tickets-418069947467

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk