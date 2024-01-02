Dundee FC prepares application for new stadium

Holmes Miller's vision for new Camperdown stadium in Dundee

Holmes Miller Architects has been appointed by Dundee FC to begin work on designing a new stadium for the club.

The project will see the development of plans for a new stadium as part of a mixed-use development at Camperdown, to replace the club’s current home of Dens Park, which dates back to 1899.

Holmes Miller have worked with LJRH of Dundee to develop a masterplan centred on the new stadium. A planning permission in principle application (PPiP) covering the proposals will be lodged this month, the club said..

Holmes Miller is the architect behind the new Windsor Park National Stadium in Belfast, York Community Stadium and the recent vision for Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Dundee’s new stadium will include a safe-standing area, activated concourse areas and LED screens. The scheme will also have a 1,000-capacity multi-use venue, tiered hospitality experiences, and a 250-capacity beer hall. At 12,500, capacity will be only marginally bigger than the existing Dens Park stadium, which holds 11,775.

The wider plan also includes a 120-room hotel, training facilities for the club, a residential development and a crematorium.

Holmes Miller project director Ian Cooney said: “Dundee is a place beloved by its people and possesses many cultural assets, and this project is an offering to a future-facing city. Holmes Miller’s design will offer a 21st century fan experience to engage a new generation of Dundee FC supporters and citizens at this multi-use venue.

“Our stadium concept will embrace the spirit and heritage of Dens Park, with authenticity key to the design. It will be centred around a modern matchday experience for Dundee fans, with the ability to flex for a variety of cultural and civic events on non-matchdays.”

Dundee FC chief executive John Nelms said: “The project team have been working with an extensive planning and consultants team to ensure we have a robust business case and project evaluation prepared for the local council as part of the planning permission in principle process.

“We want to make Dundee Football Club and the stadium campus project a key part of the city’s regeneration, and we have been encouraged by comments from the council that they are committed to helping remove barriers and working with developers to accelerate projects that will help the regeneration.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the council throughout this process and want to give Dundee fans a stadium befitting our future ambitions, one that is viable seven days a week through various entertainment and event offerings – in addition to cheering on the Dark Blues.

“It is our commitment to a bright and sustainable future for our club and the city and we are excited to share a glimpse of what that future will look like. We hope that as well as exciting fans, the visualisation of the new stadium shows we are determined to honour our history and heritage and make sure Dens Park, which has been our spiritual home for almost 125 years, can inspire the design of our new home and shape the club’s future.”

