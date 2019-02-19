Dundee plans port expansion to boost offshore recycling

The company has reached an agreement with Forth Ports to establish a new metal recycling and decommissioning base. Both organisations will invest in the project, which will see an existing two-acre site at the city port redeveloped to create a new purpose-built concrete pad. The site will support oil and gas and decommissioning projects in the city.

A combined investment of about £5m is being made by the businesses to cover construction costs, the long-term lease of the site and the purchase of plant and equipment.

John Lawrie Group will use the site to dismantle redundant offshore infrastructure brought ashore during oil and gas decommissioning projects and also for metal processing operations.

The new facility is scheduled to be up and running in early 2020 and will be operated by John Lawrie Group’s metals division.

John Lawrie Metals managing director Dave Weston said: “This is a significant investment for John Lawrie Group and comes 12 months after we acquired a metal recycling facility on Shetland. It underlines our commitment to support the oil and gas decommissioning sector and forms part of our long-term strategy to develop John Lawrie Group’s operations across the country. Operating facilities in close proximity to Scotland’s major ports also acknowledges the strategic importance we see them continuing to play as part of the country’s infrastructure.

“Over the coming 12 months we will be working closely with all of the relevant authorities and licensing bodies as we finalise plans for this development in Dundee. Our aim is to maximise the amount of materials that are reused and recycled, in order to minimise the volume of waste sent to landfill, helping to create a greener and more sustainable economy.”