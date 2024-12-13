Dundee shopping arcade to become student flats

The vision for the new Keiller Quarter

Dundee 1881 Ltd, the owner of the Keiller Centre shopping arcade in Dundee City Centre, is proposing to remodel the building after years of decline

Dundee 1881 is a special purpose vehicle set up specifically to purchase and invest in the future of the Keiller Centre and help revive the city centre.

The developers plan to reinstate a historical thoroughfare, as well as introduce new private and public realm, including greenspaces and lighting, and commercial space.

A spokesperson for Dundee 1881 Limited said: “These exciting proposals will serve to repurpose the Keiller Centre, breathing new life into Dundee city centre through the delivery of a vibrant urban quarter. Keiller Quarter will include much-needed student accommodation, commercial uses and high-quality public realm, supporting local education and stimulating the local economy.

“After taking stock following our purchase, and trying other initiatives, we recognised that there was no realistic option other than repurposing the centre, which offers the best option for the site and for the city centre.

“The development will re-establish a sense of place at this location, as well as acting as a catalyst for regeneration, enhancing one of the city’s oldest thoroughfares and bringing new vitality to the area.”

Public consultation events will be held in January and February 2025 ahead of submission of a planning application, anticipated to take place in spring 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk