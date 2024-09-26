  1. Instagram
Fri September 27 2024

  3. Dunrave joins Merlo network

17 hours South Wales dealer Dunrave Plant Services is now offering Merlo telehandlers for sale.

Left to right are Dunrave sales director Neil Davies, Merlo area sales manager Glen Pritchard and Dunrave managing director Nick Cook
Dunrave Plant Services Ltd, based in Cwmbran, has joined the Merlo construction dealer network.

Dunrave has been supplying construction plant for more than a decade, representing Wacker Neuson, Rototilt, Auger Torque and others. Now it has a Merlo franchise too.

Dunrave managing director Nick Cook said: “We believe that construction equipment should help you work smarter, not harder, and Merlo continuously improves and innovates its product offerings. Joining the Merlo dealer network allows us to enhance our product range and provide our customers with even greater value, innovative products and exceptional service.”

Merlo UK national sales manager Owen Buttle said:  “This appointment symbolises Merlo UK’s commitment to providing our construction sector customers with strong and comprehensive coverage across southeast Wales and Herefordshire.”

