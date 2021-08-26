Duo takes on Metso Outotec distribution

Duo Group will represent Metso Outotec for crushers and vibrating equipment, crusher wear parts and spare parts – as well as commissioning, service contracts and technical support for quarries in England, Scotland and Wales.

The contract begins in September 2021.

“The partnership with Metso Outotec will set us apart from the competition,” said Duo Group managing director Martin McWilliams.

“Thanks to this deal, Duo becomes the only company in the UK in the extractive, construction, energy, and waste sector that can both provide end-to-end, design, and build but also supply the equipment from a world-leading supplier. We believe that this enables us to increase our sales, expand customer relations and more efficiently meet our customer demands in the aggregate industry in particular.”

Metso Outotec vice president Adrian Wood said: “Our target was to find a partner to better serve our traditional customers by holding both equipment and local inventories with an increased service capability. When the initial discussions with Duo began it was very clear they could offer even more than this through their turnkey business model. We believe this, combined with the continuation of the partnership with the current distributor Garriock Bros, and the mining, pump, industrial customers remaining directly by Metso Outotec is the best way to reach the targeted level of service.”

Metso Outotec was created through the combination of Finland's Metso Minerals and Outotec in June 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk