Durkan launches regeneration business

Durkan Regen will seek to build on Durkan’s 50-plus years’ experience working for local authorities and housing associations across London and the northern home counties.

Managing director of Durkan Regen is Dan Germann, who joined Durkan in October 2024 from Equans, where he was a regional managing director. He has previously held senior roles at Engie, Keepmoat Regeneration and the Apollo Group.

“Over the last year alone, Durkan has significantly increased its market share of regeneration activity in London and the southeast, working with local authorities and housing associations in the regeneration of their existing stock,” Germann explained.

“Moving into 2025 and beyond, we’re committed to further growing our regeneration portfolio in conjunction with our customers. We’ll use our experience in the housing industry to help local authorities and housing associations create better homes and communities for people, regenerate housing stock to ensure homes are decent and safe, and help meet their net zero targets.”

He added: “Durkan Regen gives us the structure and platform we need to deliver and to grow. I’m looking forward to spearheading Durkan’s investment in this area and supporting the business in its continued success”.

Durkan chief executive Ronan Murphy said: “Durkan Group has a wealth of experience in the regeneration sector, so the launch of Durkan Regen is a natural next step on this journey. Dan’s appointment as managing director is a valuable addition to the Durkan team as we look to actively grow in the marketplace. He brings with him decades of experience that he will use to drive our business forward.”

Alongside Durkan Regen, Durkan Group will continue with its housebuilding business, Durkan Homes, that was launched to market in 2019.

