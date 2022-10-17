Dutch authorities investigate Bam projects

On Friday 14th October 2022, the Dutch Fiscal Information & Investigation Service as well as the Dutch Public Prosecutions Office visited the offices of BAM International bv in Gouda.

Bam was told that the company is the subject of an investigation relating to potential irregularities at some completed projects.

Bam released a statement on Monday morning and said that it was “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

Bam International is a subsidiary of Royal Bam Group for construction and civil engineering projects outside Western Europe. In July 2020, Bam announced its intention to wind down Bam International to focus just on the Netherlands and UK markets. All projects of Bam International have been completed, including the construction of the new cruise jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach and the Etihad Arena, both in Abu Dhabi.

Bam International has, or until recently had, offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Oman and Qatar, with a representative office in Egypt.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk