Dutch take over at Kent concrete supplier

Jim Clubb started J Clubb Ltd in 1930 with a sand & gravel pit in Wilmington, near Dartford. He remained chairman until his death 70 years later. In the year to March 2020, under the ownership of Simon Clubb, it turned over £15m and made a pre-tax profit of more than £1m.

The new owner, Agar Dry Mortar Holdings Limited, is part of the Remix Dry Mortar group.

Law firms Howes Percival and Cripps Pemberton Greenish advised Simon Clubb on the sale of his family business.

Simon Clubb said: “This was a very complex transaction which involved a significant pre-sale restructuring and a substantial property element retained by my shareholders.”

Miles Barnes, a senior associate at Howes Percival, said: “This was a particularly complex transaction, so it was great to get it over the line for both sides.”

