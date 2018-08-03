Dyer & Butler wins £10m Brighton park contract

Brighton & Hove City Council has awarded a £10m contract to Dyer & Butler for the first two phases of the project to create a new park for central Brighton.

The project is central to the council’s plans to improve the environment and transport links in the central valley leading to Brighton city centre and seafront.

Dyer & Butler, part of MGroup Services, was selected a restricted tender process open only to the 10 contractors identified on the GEN3-2 Framework, which was developed by Hampshire County Council and is open to local authorities in the south. The GEN3-2 framework covers specialist civil engineering structural works, complex highway infrastructure work, public authority civil engineering works and associated medium value construction work.

Valley Gardens is the name given to the area that runs from St Peter’s Church down to the Palace Pier roundabout. Phases 1 & 2 of the Valley Gardens project area focuses on the green spaces and the surrounding roads and footways from St Peter’s Church to the Old Steine.

The scope of work includes revamping the existing highway network and reclaiming some of the green area to enhance its value as a public space.

The total agreed funding available for the first two phases of the project is £10.126m. The government has made £8m available through the Local Enterprise Partnership. The remaining funding is proposed from local developer contributions and through the Local Transport Plan.

It is expected that the construction of phases 1 & 2 of the project will start in September, once the final details have been agreed. The work is expected to take around 24 months to complete.