Dynaset develops pressure washer for Bobcat loaders

The Bobcat pressure washer

Bobcat has started to offer Dynaset equipment under its own brand, including three KPL high pressure street washing models.

Bobcat’s version of the KPL unit has a special control box (ACD – Attachment Control Device) that allows the Bobcat loader to recognise the attachment and adjust the settings to best fit it needs.

The hydraulic quick couplers differ from the standard ones and this version has the Bob-Tach attachment mounting system.

“We are talking about an attachment that is fully integrated with Bobcat loaders in order to satisfy all the customer’s requirements for street cleaning, sanitisation/disinfection, public furniture cleaning and also sand blasting or even graffiti removal,” said Daniele Paciotti, product manager for attachments at Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

