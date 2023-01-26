  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed February 22 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Dywidag rebrands products division

Dywidag rebrands products division

26 Jan German concrete contractor Dywidag has changed the name of its products and accessories subsidiary, Dy.Co, to Dywidag Concrete Technologies.

The change of name follows a strategic review that concluded Dy.Co’s products were core to Dywidag (formerly Dyckerhoff & Widmann AG) and should be branded as such.

Dywidag Concrete Technologies – Dy.Co, as was – sells fixings, anchors, sealants, admixtures and other products useful to concrete construction.

Hugh Pelham, who joined Dywidag as chief executive last April, said: “Dywidag has recently conducted a strategic review and concluded that Dy.Co and its portfolio of solutions for concrete structures, is seen as a core part of our overall global business. Consequently, I am pleased to announce that from January 2023 all Dy.Co products will form part of the core Dywidag business and trade as Dywidag Concrete Technologies.”

He added: “Considerable investment has been made in new manufacturing facilities in Poland, which is now complete. These investments, together with a full integration within  Dywidag, will drive our continued investment in product development, enable an improved customer experience, and ensure our cost competitiveness.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »