Dywidag rebrands products division

The change of name follows a strategic review that concluded Dy.Co’s products were core to Dywidag (formerly Dyckerhoff & Widmann AG) and should be branded as such.

Dywidag Concrete Technologies – Dy.Co, as was – sells fixings, anchors, sealants, admixtures and other products useful to concrete construction.

Hugh Pelham, who joined Dywidag as chief executive last April, said: “Dywidag has recently conducted a strategic review and concluded that Dy.Co and its portfolio of solutions for concrete structures, is seen as a core part of our overall global business. Consequently, I am pleased to announce that from January 2023 all Dy.Co products will form part of the core Dywidag business and trade as Dywidag Concrete Technologies.”

He added: “Considerable investment has been made in new manufacturing facilities in Poland, which is now complete. These investments, together with a full integration within Dywidag, will drive our continued investment in product development, enable an improved customer experience, and ensure our cost competitiveness.”

