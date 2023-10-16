Eagle Hire invests in JCB fleet

Machinery line up at Scot JCB Glasgow depot

Eagle Hire’s £4m order with JCB dealer Scot JCB included dumpsters, tandem rollers and excavators.

Eagle Hire plant director John Monaghan said of the new machines: “They are already starting to go out to customers and the feedback has been positive so far.”

Scot JCB joint managing director Iain Bryant said: “Working with Eagle Hire is very important to Scot JCB, we see this as a start of a long-lasting relationship, and we look forward to working with them over the coming years as we both build and grow our businesses.”

Eagle Hire has previously bought Kubota and Takeuchi excavators.

