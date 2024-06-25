Eastern Green Link 1 seeks suppliers

Eastern Green Link 1 main works contractors Metlen, Murphy Group, GE Vernova and Prysmian and seeking suppliers from across County Durham and the northeast region.

Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) is a joint venture between partners National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP (Scottish Power) Transmission. It is laying a 2GW electrical connection between the Torness area in East Lothian and Hawthorn Pit in County Durham, via the North Sea. It is designed to transport electricity produced by offshore wind turbines to power two million homes.

In County Durham, early work has begun to develop a converter station, substation and underground cabling. The main works are expected to start later this year, with the project expected to be operational in 2029.

The project has supply chain opportunities in the following sectors:

aggregates and ready-mix concrete supply

earthworks

building contractors

surfacing

precast concrete

mechanical & electrical (fire & ventilation)

tool and plant hire

electrical wholesale distributors

IPAF/first aid training

demineralised water and glycol

welfare and site services.

Project director Matthew Barton said: “EGL1 is a hugely important project to the UK and will see a massive investment in infrastructure in County Durham. We need a wide range of suppliers across lots of different sectors to help us deliver this project. We really want to tap into the expertise and resources that we know exists locally to our project, so if your business is relevant to our requirements, please drop in for a chat.”

The EGL1 Meet the Buyer event will be at Seaham Hall, Lord Byron’s Walk, County Durham, SR7 7AG between 11am and 6pm on Wednesday 3rd July 2024. It is a drop-in event, so there is no need to register.

