ECL invests £10m in plant fleet

The £10m deal includes 40 Komatsu PC55 crawler excavators

ECL Civil Engineering has placed orders for Komatsu excavators and dozers, with the first units due for arrival this week.

The £10m deal includes 40 Komatsu PC55 crawler excavators, 24 of the PC138 and 10 PC210 crawler excavators, as well as three Komatsu PW148 wheeled loaders and two 19-tonne D61 dozers

The first tranche arriving this week includes five Komatsu PC210 excavators.

ECL Civil Engineering managing director Steve Tysoe said: "Our primary goal with this latest investment is to extend and replenish our fleet with the best equipment available in the market to ensure the safety and efficiency of our fleet operatives. Additionally, we aim to minimise CO 2 emissions and continue to commit to greener construction practices.”

He added: "We have a longstanding relationship with the Marubeni-Komatsu team, built on their unwavering reliability and the quality of their products, making them the right supplier for our business."

Marubeni-Komatsu managing director Brian Graham said: “We see this as the next stage of a positive long-term relationship, and we look forward to hearing the many success stories of the projects these machines will help deliver." commented Brian Graham, Managing Director at Marubeni-Komatsu.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk