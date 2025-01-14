EcoWorld director moves to Muse

Lisa Gledhill

Lisa Gledhill joins Muse from EcoWorld London, where she was managing director in charge of the firm’s portfolio and development pipeline.

Prior to this, she spent almost a decade with Lendlease in both the UK and Asia, working on the £2.4bn International Quarter London in Stratford and the £2bn Paya Lebar Quarter regeneration in Singapore.

She has more than 30 years’ experience across the property and real estate market with a background spanning regeneration, investment, design and construction.

Muse has some big plans through its ECF and Habiko joint ventures.

In 2024 ECF – the placemaking partnership between Muse, Legal & General and Homes England that was originally called English Cities Fund – doubled in size to £400m.

Habiko, a build-to-rent joint venture between Pension Insurance Corporation, Muse and Homes England, was established in the autumn with the aim of delivering 3,000 affordable homes over the next 10 to 12 years.

Muse has a partnership with the Canal & River Trust, Waterside Places, whose developments include the 505-home Hale Wharf neighbourhood in Tottenham Hale.

Muse managing director Phil Mayall said of his new colleague: “With 30 years’ experience of working with national and international partners, Lisa will help strengthen and enhance our work. Whether through ECF and Habiko, or our joint ventures right across the country, Lisa will support delivery and drive growth.

“This will include establishing new and dynamic partnerships which can enable mixed-use regeneration and placemaking – benefitting communities and regional economies right across the country.”

Lisa Gledhill said: “Muse has an industry-leading reputation for partnership working. By joining the team, I can help build on an impressive track record to accelerate local, regional and national collaborations. By working successfully with the public and private sector we can deliver even more, and at greater pace, meeting the needs of communities and enabling long-term economic growth.”

