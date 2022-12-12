EDF names Sizewell C design team

Sizewell C will replicate Hinkley Point C's design as far as possible

The ICOSH consortium, composed of Egis, Jacobs UK, Setec TPI and Tractebel Engineering, will deliver the civil engineering design for the nuclear island at Sizewell C.

The contract includes designs for the reactor, fuel and safeguarding buildings.

Sizewell C in Suffolk will be a near replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, where Egis also did the civil engineering designs and the geotechnical studies. It also designed France’s first nuclear power plant back in 1947.

Egis has supported Sizewell C since 2020, creating replication studies of the nuclear island buildings at Hinkley Point C to use at Sizewell C, and geo-technical studies to define the soil-structure interaction. Sizewell C will include two new EPR pressurised water reactors that, where possible, will be replica designs developed during the construction of Hinkley Point C

Egis chief executive Laurent Germain said: “We are proud to be working on another fundamental project for the UK’s energy infrastructure. The UK has a great opportunity to boost its energy security and reduce carbon emissions through nuclear.

“Our relatively recent acquisition of Galson Sciences, who specialise in radioactive waste management, and our appointment to some of the UK’s most significant energy projects, demonstrates our continued commitment and success in helping solve some of the UK’s biggest infrastructure challenges. We welcome the opportunity to continue combining our decades of UK expertise and global insights and applying this to the full lifecycle of these landmark projects”.

Egis has more than 450 nuclear specialists around the world working on the UK nuclear reactors. They will transition from Hinkley Point C to the Sizewell C project as it develops, Egis said.

