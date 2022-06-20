EDF shares Hinkley Point C progress report [ – with video]

Electricity generation fis expected to start in June 2027

The footage, hosted by delivery director, Nigel Cann, shows how work has progressed over the last six months, with the site moving into new phases of construction. Work has accelerated following the subsiding of the pandemic, with around 8,000 people now working on site.

The first reactor building now stands at 34 metres tall, and miles of pipes and cables are being installed across the project as part of the power station’s electrical fit out.

This summer, 5,000-tonne intake heads will be placed onto the seabed of the Bristol Channel, ready to be connected to the cooling water system. The structures will be lowered into place by two of the largest marine cranes in the world, operating from barges bigger than a football pitch.

Last month we reported that project completion costs are now estimated in the range of £25bn to £26bn [2015 prices], 44% ahead of the original estimate. The start of electricity generation for Unit 1 is now targeted for June 2027.

EDF Energy of France is developing Hinkley Point C in joint venture with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN). Main contractor is Bylor, a joint venture of Bouygues and Laing O’Rourke.

