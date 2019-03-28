EDF signs China power and heating contracts

The first agreement formally establishes a partnership with the China Energy Investment Corporation (CEI), aimed at the joint delivery of two offshore wind power projects. The Dongtai IV and V offshore wind farms will have a total installed capacity of 500MW and will be the EDF Group’s first offshore projects in China.

The second agreement, signed with the power utility Huadian, concerns the operation of a heating and air-conditioning network in the city of Wuhan. The network is expected to provide heating for 100,000 customers and air-conditioning for 500,000m2 of office space. The signatories will jointly examine the feasibility of using smart energy management tools already being used by the EDF Group for the heating network in the city of Sanmenxia.

The agreements were signed during an official visit to France by China’s president Xi Jinping.