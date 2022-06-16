Edinburgh aparthotel gets green light

The front of B-listed Forth House will remain mostly unchanged

Supercity Aparthotels will develop the scheme, which is on Forth Street and Broughton Street Lane.

The aparthotel will incorporate Forth House and Playfair House, current home to Radio Forth, with associated parking, landscaping, and ancillary works. It will include a communal lounge/bar area, a gym and round-the-clock reception facilities.

The front of B-listed Forth House will remain mostly unchanged, serving to preserve the historic building. Minor changes are proposed on the rear elevation, such as changing an existing opening to a door.

Playfair House, a modern building fronting Broughton Street Lane, will be stripped back to its superstructure and a new facade of natural stone and precast concrete built to align with adjacent buildings, reinstating the mews street frontage.

Supercity Aparthotels said that the site benefits from excellent transport links and, as such, the existing parking provision is being reduced from 24 spaces to seven. Five of the car parking spaces will include electric vehicle charging points.

Supercity Aparthotels chairman Roger Walters said: “We are delighted that our aparthotel operation has been approved by the committee, which will preserve the fabulous Forth House. This is an excellent location for our first operation in Edinburgh, lying close to the busy city centre and will also serve to benefit the community through reducing movements to and from the building than is currently the case.

“We look forward to working commencing on site and will continue to engage with the community to ensure that it is kept updated as works progress.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk