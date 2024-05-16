Edinburgh approves £80m Ocean Point 2

CGI of Ocean Point 2, designed by CDA

Proposals for a mixed-use development at Ocean Point in Leith have been granted planning consent, subject to conditions, by councillors on Edinburgh’s development management sub-committee.

The brownfield site development at Ocean Point 2, being progressed by property developer S Harrison Developments, will comprise purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and residential apartments, along with commercial uses/co-working and amenity space.

The £80m+ development is just part of an ongoing transformation of Leith’s Waterfront, on the north side of Edinburgh.

In total, 112 build-to-rent (BTR) flats are proposed, providing a mix of studio, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments. A quarter of these are three-bed apartments designed for families, and a quarter of the apartments will be affordable housing.

There are also 404 student beds, split between cluster accommodation and studio bedrooms.

The development, designed by CDA Group Architetcs, neighbours Ocean Terminal, which is already undergoing a £100m transformation, with a mixed-use development comprising residential and commercial currently being built by McAleer & Rushe.

